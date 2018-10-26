Operation Drug Take Back Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - There's still time to participate in the Operation Drug Take Back initiative.

Thursday, News 3 and the Columbus Health Department gathered $527,000 worth of pills from local residents.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies will be accepting expired and unused prescription drugs from citizens for safe and secure disposal.

To locate a local collection site for Saturday, CLICK HERE.

