COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today marks the seventh year of “Operation Southern Slow Down” a week-long speed enforcement campaign in five southeastern states. The participating states are Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina.

You can expect an increase in police presence on interstates and major highways. Law enforcement is targeting drunk drivers, seat belt violations, speeding, and distracted driving.

Communications Director for Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Robert Hydrick had this to say, “The number of people killed in speeding crashes in Georgia in the last five years has gone up by 50%. One out of five fatal crashes in Georgia in 2021 involve speeding. 45% of the people killed in crashes involving speeding in Georgia that year were not wearing seat belts. Some people contend that speeding is a victimless crime. The data says otherwise.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding accounts for more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities nationally. For every 10 miles over the speed limit, you go increase your chances of crashing by 50%.