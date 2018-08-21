Operation Street Sweep leads to 104 arrests and 301 charges in Columbus

Tuesday, Columbus Police Major J.D. Hawk explained the resources that were used in Operation Street Sweep.

"Intelligent policing displays how we gather information with the intelligence system we have and it was also done by this good ole information from investigators," says Major Hawk.

He says the six day effort ended Saturday.

It led to more than 100 arrests and more than 300 charges.



CPD says two of those arrested are wanted in connection to murder.

"There were I believe two that were located for questioning. They were arrested on other charges and the homicide part is still under investigation," says Major Hawk.

He says he's thankful for the officials who had a hand in Operation Street Sweep.

"By their efforts they helped the homicide and robbery assault units locate people we were having difficulty locating," says Major Hawk.

He says, in many cases it was small instances, like having a cracked windshield that led to the arrests.

"When you have a high crime area there are minor crimes being committed and they look for minor crimes. By getting the person for minor crime might lead to a major crime and it gives them probable cause to locate people and take them into custody.," says Major Hawk.

Some who live in Columbus weighed in on CPD's latest efforts.

"Too much crime happening lately. I think what the officers are doing is wonderful," says James Atkins, a Columbus resident.

"What we need is more of these type of activities to clean the streets up," says J.R. Morgan, a Columbus resident.