FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — To earn your wings, donate a toy. That was the stipulation for the soldiers who took part in Operation Toy Drop paratrooper jump this year on Fort Moore. Others participated just for fun.

While last year’s jump was cancelled, this year saw 350 paratroopers jump as part of its first day on Dec. 12. Another 150 will make jumps on the second day of the operation. Airborne-qualified soldiers, experienced jump masters and foreign paratroopers made the jump together over Fryar Drop Zone.

“It looks like a great day to jump. Nice, brisk morning,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Couturier of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment as he stood outside Lawson Army Airfield around 7:30 a.m. just as the sun was rising.

Soldiers had lined up outside McCarthy Hall, home of the U.S. Army Airborne School, in darkness and in temperatures below freezing to donate their toys and prepare for the jump.

According to Maj. Ryan Gallagher, an operations officer with the U.S. Army Airborne School at Fort Moore, preparations for Operation Toy Drop often begin months in advance. Coordinating with foreign jump masters and contacting State Departments and Embassy offices can take three- to four months.

Sometimes, plans don’t solidify until the last minute: until the evening before this year’s toy drop, Gallagher did not know if U.K. soldiers would be participating in the jump. Chilean and German paratroopers also took part in the event.

A general air of camaraderie emanated from soldiers as they landed in Fryar Field. (Olivia Yepez)

Toy donations filled multiple pallets designated for the event. They will go toward Salvation Army and Santa’s Castle. (Olivia Yepez)

About 350 paratroopers took part in the Dec. 12 Operation Toy Drop jump. (Olivia Yepez)

Toy donations filled multiple pallets and will go toward Salvation Army and Santa’s Castle. (Olivia Yepez)

Hundreds gathered starting around 6:30 a.m. to take part in the jump. (Olivia Yepez)

Many soldiers smiled as they boarded C-17s and C-130s. (Olivia Yepez)

After hours of preparation, paratroopers loaded into C-130s and C-17s around 12:30 p.m. Many were smiling. Since Operation Toy Drop is a non-tactical operation, it can have an increased element of fun, Gallagher explained.

“We get to enjoy the job a little bit more by not being in our full combat equipment,” Gallagher said. He continued, “[It’s a] very easy, more relaxed job that we can all … really just come together as an overall community.”

Soldiers started landing in Fryar Field around 1:30 p.m. The occasional excited whoop and holler could be heard as they descended, gray parachutes billowing overhead.

A general air of camaraderie emanated from groups as they packed up their chutes and walked together through the grass to the where the foreign wings ceremony would take place post-jump.

Over 500 toys, filling multiple pallets, were donated as part of Operation Toy Drop this year. The toys, most around $20 in value, will be donated to community partners like Salvation Army and Santa’s Castle.

“We want to make sure we provide as much as we can to both organizations to help the most people possible,” said Gallagher, who contributed a LEGO set – some of his childhood favorite toys.

Following the jump, soldiers received foreign jump wings. German soldiers did not receive foreign jump wings due to a difference in requirements, according to Gallagher.

Operation Toy Drop has been a tradition at Fort Moore and within the Airborne community for decades.

Gallagher said, “It was just kind of a good thing that we kept doing.”