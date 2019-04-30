Organizations from near and far came together to help rebuild Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. - Local organizations are helping with Lee county recovery efforts by reconstructing three new homes over the next week. The project funding is coming from the Cornerstone's Spencer Building Fund who partnered with the Chatahoochee Fuller center for housing.
East Alabama Medical center selected the families who will soon move into the new homes. All of them have served others at the hospital and the medical center plans to pay their goodwill forward by replacing what they lost in the storms.
"We lost a nurse, Maggie Robinson and we're building a home for her brother Wayne and Napoleon Darby and parents of two of our employees so these families are directly connected to us," Ruffin said.
The volunteer fire department and a local church in Hot Coffee, Mississippi also paid a visit to Beauregard to help out.
They provided lunch for the teams and presented the Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department chief with a check, repaying them for the service they provided them after Hurricane Katrina.
"We was impacting real bad from Katrina and after Katrina people just kept impounding us with so much stuff so many blessings and this is our way of giving back. This is my way of actually giving back and we won't stop here, we gonna continue on going," Barnes said.
Barnes says this is their seventh trip to alabama to help with recovery efforts. He says next the group plans to help storm victims in Martin, Mississippi.
