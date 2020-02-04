Organizations say paying cash for bail when you’re arrested is wrong for some offenders

Local organizations come together to explain why they want to put an end to cash bail for some offenders.

New-Life Second Chance Outreach partnered with several other groups to discuss putting an end to pretrial detention and cash bail for nonviolent offenses and minor traffic violations. Tiffany Roberts is a human rights attorney based in Atlanta.

She was the guest speaker at the event. She says she wanted to clear up the misinformation behind cash bail. She believes cash bail only keeps people incarcerated who cannot afford bail.

“Bail is not punishment for a crime. Bail is just intended to ensure that someone comes back to court and that they don’t do future harm,” Roberts said.

“Every person held on bail in this country preserves the presumption of innocence. The United States is just one of two countries in the world that allows private industry to use bail. For private companies to ensure that someone will return to court.”

Roberts says she would like to see other alternatives used that do not charge people who can not afford it.