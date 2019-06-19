OSHA fines Auburn manufacturer, staffing agencies $145,438 for exposing workers to hazards  

AUBURN, AL – (WRBL) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited auto parts manufacturer Donghee Alabama LLC and two staffing agencies – J & C Enterprise LLC and Jian Enterprise LLC – for exposing employees to safety hazards at its facility in Auburn, Alabama.

A June 12th release states the companies collectively face $145,438 in penalties.

OSHA cited Donghee Alabama LLC for willfully exposing employees to caught-in and crushed-by hazards by requiring them to operate machines with non-functioning safety laser scanners. These scanners are designed to prevent employees from placing their bodies inside dangerous zones during the operating cycle. OSHA conducted the inspection in conjunction with the Regional Emphasis Program for Safety Hazards in Auto Parts Industry.

OSHA also cited the two staffing agencies that provided employees to work at the manufacturing facility, for exposing their workers to hazards from operating machines with non-functioning light curtains and laser safety scanners.



The companies have 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.



“Hazards associated with the auto parts manufacturing industry are a source of serious injuries and fatalities to workers,” said OSHA Acting Area Director Jose Gonzalez, in Mobile, Alabama. “Employers are required by law to comply with lockout/tagout and machine guarding standards to protect workers who operate equipment.”



Read the citations for Donghee Alabama LLC, J & C Enterprise LLC, and Jian Enterprise LLC.



Employers can find compliance assistance resources on OSHA’s Machine Guarding webpage and eTool .



Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education, and assistance. For more information, visit https://www.osha.gov.