Over 90 confimed E. coli cases, 1 in Georgia

There are currently 98 confirmed cases of E. coli in the U.S., 46 of which required hospitalization.

Your local grocer or favorite restaurant may offer Romaine lettuce from somewhere other than Arizona, but the CDC recommends leaving the lettuce alone.

“There’s really no way to know, if other romaine lettuce has been contaminated,” Pamela Kirkland, of the Department of Health says.” Adding, “there’s nothing to say it doesn’t become contaminated sometime between being tested and the time that it was served.”

While E. coli is not transmittable from person to person, the current outbreak is currently spread across 22 states. One case has been confirmed in Georgia.

For more information on E. coli, visit the Center for Disease Control.