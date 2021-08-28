Overnight shooting leaves 16-year-old dead; 47th Columbus homicide victim of the year

UPDATE: Aug. 28, 2021 10:35 a.m.:

COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — The victim has been identified as Roger Feggins, confirmed by Columbus Police and Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

On Aug. 28 at 1 a.m., police responded to a call referencing a shooting at 1203 Knight Drive.

Upon arrival, the 16-year-old Roger Feggins was found suffering from a single gunshot wound.

EMS arrived and transported him to Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital to treat him for his injuries.

1:42 a.m., Feggins was pronounced dead by an Emergency Room Physician.

The Homicide Unit has assumed this investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Corporal William Peterson at (706) 225-3470.

Those wishing to share information can also contact him via email wpeterson@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

ORIGINAL:

The teenager has not been identified yet pending notification of next of kin. The shooting happened on Knight Drive and the victim was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m. at the Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus, according to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

Columbus Police are investigating, a police spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning. It is the 47th homicide of 2021 with four months remaining in the year.