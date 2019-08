Sources tell WRBL News 3 a shooting overnight in Columbus injured one person.

Around two o’clock Monday morning, police responded to the 800-block of Winston Road. That’s where a victim was found shot two times. Sources say the victim was shot in the neck and shoulder.

We’re told two suspects were taken into custody following a chase.

Count on News 3 to continue following the story. We’ll bring you more details as they become available.