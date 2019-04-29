Overnight shooting on Lawyers Lane leaves two people injured
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - One victim that remains in the ICU from last nights shooting on Lawyers Lane.
On that scene, according to Major J D Hawk, two people were shot sometime after 10 p.m last night. One male and female was hit and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.
News 3 now learns both the victims are brother and sister. We spoke with the older brother who wasn't present when the shots were fired. He didn't want to show his face on camera but says the incident started out as a street fight, which led to shots ringing out.
"I guess they got beef, pulled off and turned around and started using guns. People can't fight nowadays, it felt like they needed to pull out a gun," Terez Hicks, Victim's older brother.
Ricks says his little brother was released from the hospital earlier today.
The Columbus Police Department says no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
