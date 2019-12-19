Overturned tractor trailer cause traffic headaches in Webster County, Georgia

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – An overturned tractor trailer on Georgia 27 eastbound before Cemetery Road (MP 8 ) has blocked 1 of 2 lanes. Officials estimate the time to clear the road to be about an hour.
In the meantime, use alternate routes, according Georgia Department of Transportation.
