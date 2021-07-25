Overturned vehicle on Lee Road 117, victim airlifted

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Around 2:45 p.m. CST, a single car crash occurred on Lee Road 117.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the driver was the only occupant and suffered head trauma. At this time, the severity of injuries is unknown.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene before the victim was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the incident.

Sheriff Jay Jones also said the road may still be blocked at this time but should be cleared soon.

Drivers are advised to drive with caution and allow extra travel time.