Oxbow Creek Golf Course is offering free clinics to military veterans

A new program is helping veterans improve their handicaps on and off the course by offering free golf clinics.

Veterans say golf doesn’t discriminate. All it takes is a little practice for you to finally get the swing of things. The golfers are part of a new project called the military veterans adaptive program, sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or you’ve been playing for a few years because there are P-G-A professionals on hand to help out. Jim Arendt is the director of the public golf courses here in Columbus.

He says many veterans benefit from playing golf because it is a stress reliever and a way to stay active.

“So, whether they might be dealing with a knee injury or PTSD or anything and it just gives them something positive and fun. You can get out of the house and it’s an activity that is safe with the COVID virus going on. It’s a safe activity and we practice social distancing,” Arendt said.

Golf to many of these veterans is not only a chance to get some fresh air, but a way to escape from any challenges they may be facing.

“It breaks you out of your comfort zone and it actually let’s you get out and communicate with other veterans. Then, you stop and realize you’re not the only one going through your thing right now. Especially with COVID, everybody’s kind of isolated,” Gerald Ruffin said.

Clinics are held at Oxbow Creek Golf Course every Thursday morning from 9:30a.m. to 11:30a.m. The final round will be the first week of October.