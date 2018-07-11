Oxbow Meadows educates all ages on local science and wildlife

Oxbow Meadows is host to exhibits, displays and nature trails, all while offering educational programs focused on the local and regional ecology.

Since it’s opening in 1995, Oxbow Meadows has partnered with Columbus State University to offer hands on instruction. Local schools and day cares often participate in classes to learn about reptiles or perform science experiments.

With all Oxbow has to offer, there is truly something for everyone.

Canopy tours give an aerial view of local wildlife. The Audubon trail is a relaxing birdwatching experience. Chattahoochee Valley Beekeepers are on hand to give lessons on the honey making process.

The honey making process will be the star of the show this Saturday at the 18th annual Honey Harvest.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. beekeepers will be demonstrating the honey extraction process. The honey will be available afterwards with a limit of two jars per person.

Because of the Honey Harvest, Oxbow Meadows will not be attending Market Days in Uptown Columbus.

Oxbow Meadows is open to the public, six days per week.