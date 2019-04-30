Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center plans to provide a safe space for kids with Autism

COLUMBUS, GA(WRBL) - Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning center is turning dirt on a new discovery forest to help kids with Autism.

"Some estimate that 1 in 50 children are diagnosed somewhere on the spectrum with Autism and when kids are on the Autism spectrum they have special needs with receptive sensory," Dr. Dentzau said.

Throughout the forest there are different activities like a triple water feature that allows children to experiment with running water. Abby Spinello with the Autism Learning center says that exposing kids with autism to different sensory activities like this helps them with their motor skills.

"Some kids really like the sensory experience and it can be used to calm them down. If they're upset they can squeeze a ball or maybe even use a little sandbag and that can help regulate their emotions and help calm them down," Spinello said.

Dentzau says this is all part of the park's mission to encourage others to learn more about our environment. There will be nature themed games and a pond allowing kids to have free exploration throughout the forest. A local landscaping company has also volunteered to provide edible plants and fruit trees throughout the garden.

"There needs to be a place that they feel safe and comfortable in. It's not exclusively for children on the autism spectrum, but designing it for children will make it accessible to a bunch of other children," Dentzau said.

Dentzau says that the center is focused on providing a safe and comfortable place for kids with autism to make new friends and to learn new skills to promote a healthier and environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Dentzau says they are hoping to have a grand opening next month just in time for kids to enjoy this summer on their break.