Oxbow Meadows’ Frogwarts puts magical twist on teaching science

COLUMBUS, Ga. – One learning center in Columbus is putting a magical twist on learning. Oxbow Meadows hosted Frogwarts for the second straight year. Adults and kids alike dressed as witches and wizards from the Harry Potter Universe and got a crash course in several areas of science.

Frogwarts is one of three major fundraisers for Oxbow Meadows. Folks got a chance to take alchemy, potions and herbology classes.

“Frogwarts is a day dedicated to the magical world of science,” says education program manager Lauren Johnson. “We have a lot of hands-on science experiments for kids and grown-ups to all participate in and even in muggle and wizard outfits.”

Some of those hands-on experiments included exploding film canisters, magnetic and galaxy slime, clouds in a bottle and balancing balloons on a wand.

“We really want to give the community something to do, to engage learning but to also have something a little different and fun to do for the afternoon,” says Johnson.

