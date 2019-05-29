Oxbow Meadows shows off new loop geared to those with Autism
COLUMBUS (WRBL) - Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center has a new feature, and it promises to become an attraction for children and those with Autism.
Today, Columbus State University showed it off to a small group of supporters and funders.
Through more than $30,000 in private donations, CSU and the Columbus Water Works have improved the center, which opened 25 years ago.
A loop trail on the South Lumpkin Road property offers those who use it a chance to learn about nature using all their senses.
The section was carved out of a heavily wood area and offers shade and opportunities to learn.
Water Works President Steve Davis knows what the place looked like a quarter of a century ago when they partnered with CSU.
“It was a landfill," Davis said. "There was debris, trash, metal, scrap, everything you wouldn’t want at your house. It was all here. It was pretty much a place that was demanding to be cleaned up.”
Oxbow Executive Director Michael Dentzau says it’s is an important addition to what is already at the center.
“The goal is to provide elements in various pods that integrate nature and free play," Dentzau said. "And provide a safe place for kids on the Autism spectrum.”
Dentzau says it will take an additional $40,000 to complete the trial and they will continue to raise money toward that effort.
-
