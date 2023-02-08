COLUMBUS, Ga. — Frazelma Lynn, a personal parenting coach from the local organization Parenting911, joined News 3 Midday on Wednesday to discuss the organization’s goals.



Lynn provides ‘tips and treasures’ to enhance, elevate, and enrich parenting skills. She believes every child should have a wonderful childhood, and what’s not corrected could become a problem later on down the road.

Lynn has partnered with the City of Opelika to provide free monthly parenting workshops at the Opelika Public Library every first Saturday of the month.

Lynn also offers hybrid coaching services. More information is available on her website https://www.amazingparenting.org/.