Parents arrested in Sumter County for excessive unexcused absences

Sumter county attendance officer Jimmy Green says that four arrests were made in regards to excessive absences in schools.

“Since 2006, I’ve taken like 400 parents to court and right now we took like five maybe a week ago, then I got 11 cases pending and after that I got 12 more cases pending,” Green said.

Green says that the average number of unexcused absences for most of the cases are 10or more. There are around 4,500 students enrolled in Sumter county schools and superintendent Torrance Choates says this is a growing issue.

“The only way to combat this kind of issue is by puting consequences out there to get those parents attention to make a statement. We’re Sumter county schools, we’re serious about educating our students here and we’re not going to take anything less so get you’re children to school,” Dr. Choates said.

Attendance officer Green says during the first semester of school the attendance rate was at 97 percent but in the new year that number has drastically decreased. Superintendent Dr. Choates says there’s no excuse.

“I mean there’s only 180 days in a school year. 30 to 40 years it was unheard of to hear students missing 30 to 40 days of school,” Dr. Choates said.

Sumter county schools accept doctor notices and up to three notes written by parents. After five unexcused absences Choates says he makes phone calls home to parents. The next step would be to take legal measures.

Green says that there will be over 20 cases taken to court for truancy in February.