Parents, kids build bonds through Daddy Daughter Dance

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Dozens of fathers and daughters are bonding by going to a local prom together.

The Columbus Convention and Trade Center hosted the fifth annual Daddy Daughter Dance tonight.

News 3's Ashley Lewis and Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe emceed the Daddy Daughter Dance at the Columbus Trade Center.

The purpose of the dance is to build relationships between fathers and their daughters, while also strengthening the bond between a parent and their child.

More than 150 people attended the dance.

This may, there will be another bonding event, this one for mothers and their sons.

