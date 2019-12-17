Parents thank the school district for their children’s progress in the Chancelight Education program

Parents sounded off tonight about a new special education program designed to help their children instead of suspending them.

The school board approved bringing Chancelight Education into schools for three years with a seventeen million dollar contract. From there, Chancelight team members say they went straight to work by hiring and training teachers.



On the first day of school they opened 29 classes at 13 different behavior support sites. Throughout the semester they continued to train teachers and also held meetings with parents to learn more about their child’s educational program.

Parents at the school board meeting thanked the board for the program that they say fits all of their children’s needs.

“They give him special attention so he can do the work, and if he has a bad day or if he’s having some challenges that day they can help walk him through that. He can work that issue out and return to the classroom which is what we want rather than having him suspended,” Sharon Bevely said.

“Because of the wrap around services that Chancelight provides, there’s just so many people that are there that are therapeutically trained and they understand how to de-escalate a child. It gives my sun specifically an opportunity to learn more and that gives him a better chance to actually graduate,” James Crocker said.

ChanceLight officials say they were able to move twenty-two point three percent of Muscogee County School District students to a less restrictive environment.