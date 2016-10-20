Parents want answers after teen allegedly body-slammed on school property

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Muscogee County student undergoes life-altering surgery Wednesday after a behavior specialist allegedly tried to physically restrain him. The 13-year-old is now in the process of having his leg amputated.

The Muscogee County School District says the specialist was within his boundaries per Georgia law. The school district contracted Bryant Mosley to teach Mindset curriculum, a system of preventing and managing aggressive behavior, and Georgia restraint requirements.

But on September 12, the school district says an incident occurred in which 13-year-old Montravious Thomas asked to leave the classroom to call his mother. It allegedly happened at the Edgewood Student Services Center. Mosley refused to let the teen leave. However, the teen reportedly did not listen to Mosley. Thomas family attorney Forrest B. Johnson says Mosley proceeded to body slam the teen three times, causing serious injury to his legs.

“There is absolutely no excuse for a kid to be body slammed to the floor 3 times, the end result being he loses his leg,” Johnson tells News 3.

The school district says they want to make student and employee safety a priority. However, the Thomas family thinks otherwise, even though they admit Montravious has a history of behavioral problems.

“He was a challenged kid behaviorally, but he was a good kid,” Johnson said. “He enjoyed everything a 13-year-old boy enjoyed doing.”

That is until the alleged beating landed him at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. Montravious goes under the knife Wednesday to have his right leg amputated. Johnson says the life-altering procedure is a sign of excessive force. In his mind, both Mosley and the school district, which he says did not give Montravious medical attention, are to blame.

“Without a doubt, the school board, regardless of what it says, allowed a boy to go home and leave the facility with a broken leg so badly broken that it severed the arteries and muscles in the back of his leg,” Johnson says.

The Muscogee County School District responded, sending the following statement to News 3:

The school district says physical restraint is allowed in Georgia public schools and education programs in those situations in which the student is an immediate danger to himself or others and the student is not responsive to less intensive behavioral interventions.

Mosley is not a Muscogee County School District employee. He was contracted from Mentoring and Behavioral Services. The business directed News 3 to Mosley’s lawyer Rob Poydasheff, who offered this statement in regards to the incident:

I advised my client not to comment or speculate on the matter until the investigation is complete. We are certainly very concerned for Montravious and our hearts go out to him. He and his family are in our thoughts and prayers.

The school district says it is conducting a thorough review of the incident. Johnson says Montravious will remain in the hospital for at least another four weeks. Meanwhile, Bryant Mosley has not been charged.