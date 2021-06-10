Part of Phenix City on boil advisory after water main leak

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City officials are urging residents to boil water for three minutes or use bottled drinking water after a pipe ruptured along Seale Road.

The rupture caused a loss of pressure around 4th Place South and Seale Road south to 20th Ave at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release.

You are urged to boil your water for three minutes and letting it cool before using. You are also advised to discard all stored water, drinks or ice made recently. Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

The news release warns residents about the dangers from a loss of pressure.

“Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.”