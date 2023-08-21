AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Partners of Alabama’s Challenge will be holding a veterans well-being townhall on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The townhall starts at 2 p.m. at the Auburn Municipal court on 141 N. Ross Street.

According to the CDC, 143 veterans in Alabama died by suicide in 2021 — a number higher than the national average per state and significantly higher than the national civilian average.

Attending veterans can expect to hear from these resources:

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services

Council on Substance Abuse

Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition

NAMI East Alabama

Emory Healthcare Veterans Program

Auburn Student Veterans Association

Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) was established in 2021, with the goal of fighting stigma surrounding mental illness in veterans.