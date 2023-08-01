COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Executive Director and CEO of Pastoral Institute is stepping down from his position after eight years.

Thomas Waynick began at Pastoral Institute after a 35-year career as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army. His advanced civilian schooling led him to become a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Waynick expressed his gratitude for his time at Pastoral Institute.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead such amazing, passionate, and dedicated caregivers in bringing healing, growth, and wholeness to this community. I am incredibly proud of what they have achieved in these challenging times and have full confidence in the PI’s continued mission under the capable leadership of my successor.”

Waynick’s retirement as CEO is effective Oct. 31. He will stay on staff as a marriage and family therapist.

On Nov. 1, Laura Cardin will step into Waynick’s former position. She has been at the institute for seven years.