COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Paws Humane Society is falling far short of the amount of money it needs to keep all of its programs operational. According to a press release the organization sent out in July, it requires $200,000 a month to do all that it does. But Paws Humane Society Executive Director Courtney Pierce said it has been consistently falling short of this goal by $45,000 to $55,000 a month.

Pierce said donations can be made in-person at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus or online at pawshumane.org.

“There is a donate button right there on the front page, and they can either do so monthly, one-time donation, however they would like to give,” she said.

Pierce said many people might assume Paws is doing fine based on appearances, which are deceiving.

“It takes a lot of money, a substantial amount of money just to pay our power bill,” she said. “We have staff who do all these things we do for the community. You know, and all the other utilities and maintenance for the building and everything. It does take a lot of money to operate.”

Pierce also said some people may not donate because they think the amount of money they can give is insignificant. Anything helps, she said.

The press release explains that during the COVID-19 pandemic, many animal shelters throughout the country couldn’t provide essential services. They are now having to deal with problems this gap in services created. One result is that Columbus Animal Care and Control is burdened by litters from pets that couldn’t be spayed or neutered during pandemic shutdowns. Each day, CACC faces the possibility of having to euthanize animals to create more space.

The rising costs of gas, medical supplies and pet supplies, says the press release, have all placed substantial financial burdens on Paws Humane Society. It may have to drastically cut back on the services it provides.

Services at risk of being reduced or ended include pulling pets from CACC to prevent euthanasia, helping underserved neighborhoods keep pets in their homes, caring for community cats, providing wellness and spay or neuter services through Paws’ veterinary clinic and transporting dogs to Canada to make room for new dogs here.

Pierce said the least impactful programs will be cut first.

The press release states that Paws Humane Society helps over 25,000 pets and people combined each year.

Paws Humane Society is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. It states on its website that its mission is “to enrich the lives of both animals and people as a solution-based community resource for animal welfare by providing high-volume and high quality spay/neuter, rescue and adoption services, volunteer opportunities, outreach, and education.”