Paws Humane Society receives $2,500 grant for foster program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus animal shelter just received a large grant to help care for its animals. Paws Humane Society has received a $2,500 Pet Foster Care Stimulus Grant from Maddie’s Fund®. The foster program at Paws helps saves the lives of animals every day.

Maddie’s Fund is a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals.

The Foster Program allows in-home heroes to open their homes to puppies and kittens as well as sick, injured, and behaviorally challenged animals. Once foster animals are rehabilitated or of appropriate age to be vaccinated and altered, they return to the shelter for placement in the adoption program, eventually making their way to a fur-ever home.

Officials with Paws say the grant will allow the organization to supply foster parents with the necessities needed to care for animals. It will also help Paws expand the number of active foster parents with the organization. More foster parents means more lives saved.

“Our foster parents open up their hearts and homes; thanks to Maddie, they can also provide extra comforts that further build upon the foundation for the future of the animals,” said Sally Gowins, Paws Humane Society Director of Foster Relations.

Officials say continuing to hold the status of a No-Kill Community for more than a year now is very important to Paws Humane and its partners at Columbus Animal Care and Control.

The Duffields named Maddie’s Fund after their Miniature Schnauzer Maddie, who always made them laugh and gave them much joy.

They say Maddie’s Fund is the fulfillment of a promise to an inspirational dog, investing its resources to create a no-kill nation where every dog and cat is guaranteed a healthy home or habitat.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent with Paws Humane, please click here or visit www.pawshumane.org/get-involved.