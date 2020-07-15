Paws Humane Society receives $8,000 grant to cover expenses for senior dogs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(photo courtesy of Paws Humane Society)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Paws Humane Society received an $8,000 grant from the Grey Muzzle Orgnaization to provide fudning to cover care and medical expenses for senior dogs.

Paws Humane was one of 64 animal welfare groups chosen among nearly 300 applicants to receive the grant. Winning organizations received more than $510,000 collectively to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs, according to a statement from a Paws spokesperson.

“We are so grateful for these funds that will allow us to cover medical expenses and preventative care for our senior dogs,” said Nicole Schiff, Director of Development at Paws Humane. “The healthier they are, the greater chance they have of finding a loving forever home.”

Schiff says the grant will help them care for older dogs in their care, such as 11-year-old Diamond, pictured in this story.

The Grey Muzzle Organization grant comes as part of a program spanning 12 years and totaling $2.5 million awarded to non-profits.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Paws Humane make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in the Chattahoochee Valley are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Paws Humane.”

Paws Humane Society says Diamond is still available for adoption. Anyone interested in adopting a senior animal can visit Paws Humane online or call 706-565-0035.

