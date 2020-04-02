Paws Humane Society temporarily closes facility following shelter-in-place order from Governor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Starting April 4, Paws Humane Society will be closed to the public, following the announcement of a statewide shelter-in-place order by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The facility will reopen on April 13.

The temporary closure will include the Paws Humane Society Adoption Center and Veterinary Clinic. Clinic patients with appointments scheduled will be contacted by Paws staff to reschedule their visits.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever made, based on orders from the city, state and federal officials, in order to best protect our staff and the public, we need to limit the volume of people and the duration of time spent,” said Tricia Montgomery, Paws Humane Society CEO. “Please know that although we remain closed to the public, our staff is working around the clock to care for our Paws pets, as well as, support the City of Columbus and Columbus Animal Care and Control.”

While closed to the public, Paws will continue animal care operations, but will limit staff at the facility. Animals living on the adoption floor will be temporarily transferred to emergency foster homes on April 3.

Paws says that onsite staff will support Columbus Animal Care and Control to ensure no animals are euthanized to handle space concerns at the city’s municipal shelter.

Paws Humane Society will remain open for adoptions until April 3 at 5 p.m. All animals, including kittens and puppies, are only $25 to adopt thanks to a sponsorship by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Residents can also sign up to be an emergency foster parent online, with a two-week foster commitment for medium and large breed dogs.

Due to the coronavirus, Paws Humane Society’s donation drives and other fundraising events have been postponed or canceled. Instead, the organization will host a virtual fundraiser online called March Muttness to raise funds for Chattahoochee Valley animals in need.