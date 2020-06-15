Paws Humane Society updates shelter operations amid coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Paws Humane Society is updating their current operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective June 15, expect changes to their current policies as the organization continues its work.

Paws Humane says it has lifted its temporary curbside appointment policy, and more updates will be announced going forward regarding its essential operations.

The organization says they remain committed to the health and safety of their employees and community as the shelter navigates the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus.

Beginning on June 15, new requirements will be in place to officially reopen the shelter while still limiting potential viral exposure.

The new requirements are as follows:

The Adoptions Center and Veterinary Clinic are no longer operating via curbside apointments. The doors will be open, with the lobby limited to 10 customers at a time. Overflow visitors will be asked to wait outside and rotate in as others leave.

All visitors are required to have a mask r facial covering to enter the building. Those without a mask will be asked to return later with the appropriate covers.

Visitors should practice social distancing and remain six feet apart from others.

Hours of operation will return to normal, with the Adoption Center open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Veterinary Clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Paws Humane’s Chief Executive Officer, Tricia Montgomery, released the following statement regarding their reopening: