Paws Humane to host free drive-through rabies clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Paws Humane Society will be hosting a free drive-through Rabies Vaccination Clinic this weekend.

September 28th is World Rabies Day and the drive-through clinic is being held in celebration of the day.

Observation of World Rabies Day began in 2007 in an effort to raise awareness about the disease and rabies prevention worldwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while rabies is a 100% preventable disease, more than 59,000 people die from the disease around the world each year. One way to help is by keeping all companion pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccine.

“Rabies is a fatal virus and can be a public health concern because humans can contract it from an unvaccinated mammal,” said Leanne Smith, Veterinary Clinic Manager at Paws Humane. “There is no cure for this deadly disease, however it is easily preventable with a simple vaccination.”

Thanks to the generous support and donation from MWI Animal Health, Paws Humane is able to offer these vaccines to the public completely free of charge. All pets who receive a rabies vaccine must be four months of age or older.

Rabies Vaccine Clinic:

  •       Saturday, October 3rd 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
  •        Parking lot of Paws Humane – 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA. 31907
  •         Available to Georgia and Alabama residents 

To follow social distancing guidelines, please bring your mask and remain in your vehicles. All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.

For more information, click here to follow event updates or visit www.pawshumane.org

