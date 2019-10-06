Paz Amigos, Indivisible share “Stories Beyond Borders”

Paz Amigos and Indivisible Columbus hosted Stories Beyond Borders. The event featured five short films that showed a more complete picture of the attacks on immigrant families and communities.

About 20 folks gathered in a meeting room at the Columbus Public Library to watch these films lift up real stories of resilience and strength.

The short films also showed some of the ways people can give their time, energy, and resources to support organizing led by immigrant communities. Indivisible and Paz Amigos wanted to share how the rights of immigrants are being attacked and how families are being separated and attacked across America.

We want to let people in Columbus know that they are apart of a worldwide problem. And that’s the problem of immigration, essentially from poor southern countries to wealthier northern countries and that seems like a problem that big and are away from home and but it really isnt,” says

After the movies, a discussion led by those who are working for immigrant justice in Columbus. Columbus is the second-largest city in Georgia. The city is also the closest transportation hub for the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga which holds about 2000 undocumented men.

Contact Paz Amigos here.