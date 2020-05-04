Peachtree Mall to reopen to customers this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Peachtree Mall will be welcoming shoppers again later this week.

The mall plans to reopen on Tuesday, May 5. Plans to reopen were made following Governor Kemp’s order announcing the reopening of certain retail stores.

Starting Tuesday, the mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

However, a limited number of stores will be opening at this time. They include At Home, The Corner Barber Shop, Headliners, La Nails, LensCrafters, Ruby Tuesday, Verizon and other mall functions like security and management. For more details you can click here.

Representatives say mall staff is working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time. New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the Mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.

The food court will reopen with adjusted seating to comply with orders issued by Gov. Kemp. Food court tenants are encouraged to continue carryout and takeout service.