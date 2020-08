COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A man is dead after he was hit by a car as he was crossing the street.

Muscogee County Chief Coroner Buddy Bryan says the 68-year-old man was crossing the street in a darkened area wearing dark clothes. He was not on a cross walk.

He died from blunt force head trauma.

Bryan says he has not been able to contact the next of kin.

