MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery County on Sunday, April 30.

According to law enforcement, Arondi L. Stoudemire, 29 of Montgomery was fatally injured when he was struck by a SUV driven by Constance D. Conrad-Jones, 43, of Enterprise.

Policy say Stoudemire was pronounced deceased at the scene after the crash on Interstate 65 approximately one mile north of Montgomery at 11:18 p.m.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident.