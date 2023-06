OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Lee County on Friday, June 16, states Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

According to ALEA, Damarius M. Morgan, 48, of Auburn was fatally injured while walking in the roadway, when he was struck by a Honda Accord driven by Shawndria D. Calloway, 19, also of Auburn.

Morgan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred at approximately 11:26 p.m. on Alabama 14, approximately two miles west of Auburn.