AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police confirm a pedestrian has been hit in downtown Auburn along W. Magnolia Avenue.

The incident happened Thursday evening. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Currently there is no information on the condition of the pedestrian.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.