Pedestrian hit on Veterans Pkwy near 18th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Veterans Parkway.

The accident happened near 18th Street on Veterans Parkway in the southbound lane. According to police the individual was not using a crosswalk when they were hit.

Police say the individual, who has not been identified, was walking from an area near Church’s Chicken headed across Veterans toward Phenix City at the time of the accident.

According to police, the person is listed as being in unsatisfactory condition.

Police say one vehicle was involved in the incident.

The southbound lane of Veterans Parkway near the area of the accident is currently closed while police investigate.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.