COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Victory Drive.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed a pedestrian was killed in the 4000 block of Victory Drive on Wednesday morning.

The individual’s name has not been released.

Westbound traffic on Victory Drive is being redirected in the area of the crash, eastbound is closed off at Fort Benning Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.