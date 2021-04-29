Pedestrian struck, killed in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man in his 50s was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 280 and Crawford Road in Phenix City Wednesday night.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. confirmed to News 3 the man was struck around 10 p.m. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown where he was pronounced dead around 10:42 p.m. from blunt force trauma.
Sumbry told News 3 “blood/toxicology was drawn” from the man. The results of those tests are not yet available.
Sumbry said a next of kin has not yet been located.
