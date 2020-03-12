Performance of 4th Street Day Care’s Wess Morgan and the Wardlaw Brothers postponed until the end of August

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts announced that the March 13 performance of 4th Street Daycare’s Wess Morgan and the Wardlaw Brothers has been postponed until August 28.

Tickets issued for the March 13 show will be honored for use at the rescheduled show.

The steps to reschedule the performance were taken as a cautionary action by 4th Street Baptist Church due to coronavirus concerns, according to Norm Easterbrook, the Executive Director and CEO of the RiverCenter.

“Everything we’re doing is to make sure everyone is comfortable going to these events,” Easterbrook said.

The March 12 U.S. Navy Band’s tour stop was also cancelled, with the band ordered to return to Washington D.C. The entire tour has been cancelled.

Amidst growing concerns over coronavirus COVID-19, the RiverCenter released a statement regarding the status of future events.