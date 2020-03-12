Performance of 4th Street Day Care’s Wess Morgan and the Wardlaw Brothers postponed until the end of August

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts announced that the March 13 performance of 4th Street Daycare’s Wess Morgan and the Wardlaw Brothers has been postponed until August 28.
Tickets issued for the March 13 show will be honored for use at the rescheduled show.
The steps to reschedule the performance were taken as a cautionary action by 4th Street Baptist Church due to coronavirus concerns, according to Norm Easterbrook, the Executive Director and CEO of the RiverCenter.
“Everything we’re doing is to make sure everyone is comfortable going to these events,” Easterbrook said.
The March 12 U.S. Navy Band’s tour stop was also cancelled, with the band ordered to return to Washington D.C. The entire tour has been cancelled.
Amidst growing concerns over coronavirus COVID-19, the RiverCenter released a statement regarding the status of future events.
In response to inquiries we have received as to the status of RiverCenter events, we wanted to let you know where things stand.
First, we want you to know that the health and well-being of our patrons, performers and team members is our top priority. In addition to our already thorough cleanliness standards, we have increased the frequency of our sanitizing and disinfecting practices. Our staff is taking added precautions and working tirelessly to provide a clean and safe environment for concerts and events. Surfaces and seats throughout the building are being disinfected with antimicrobial and antibacterial solutions that meet or exceed industry standards. You will notice additional hand sanitizer stations throughout the lobby and disinfectant seat wipes are also available to patrons.
RiverCenter remains open and is closely monitoring and following COVID-19 information from the Centers for Disease Control, the Georgia Department of Public Health and our trade organization, the International Association of Venue Managers for guidance and best practices.
We encourage you to check our website, rivercenter.org, for updates. You may also follow the RiverCenter Facebook page or sign up to receive our newsletter from the homepage of our website to receive emailed updates. We appreciate your support of RiverCenter as we work our way through this rapidly unfolding situation.The RiverCenter for Performing Arts