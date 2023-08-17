COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Uptown Columbus is ready to jam this fall. On Tuesday, the local organization released information about its fall Friday Night Concert Series, including dates and artists. Performers are set to bring music to the 1000, 1100 and 1200 blocks of Broadway during September and October.

In the press release, Uptown Columbus stated the concert series would be “ramping up.” Performers encompass a variety of genres and include a repeat appearance by Relative Sound, which also joined the spring Friday Night Concert Series.

According to the press release, the series is meant to be family-friendly and is also free to attend. While nearby restaurants will be selling food and drink, guests are asked to refrain from bringing outside coolers. The organizers also asked pets be left at home, as they could become agitated by loud noises and the crowds at the concerts.

Locals who would like to bring lawn chairs are encouraged to do so.

The event is sponsored by both Georgia Power and Columbus State University (CSU) Coca-Cola Space Science Center. The series ends with CSU’s homecoming parade and concert on Oct. 20, with more details to come closer to that date.

See below for concert series performers, dates, times and locations:

DATE TIME PERFORMER LOCATION Sept. 8 7 p.m. Mike Jerel 1000 block of Broadway Sept. 15 6 p.m.

8 p.m. Relative Sound

Departure: The Journey Tribute Band 1000 block of Broadway Sept. 22 7 p.m. Jonboy Storey 1000 block of Broadway Sept. 29 7 p.m. RiverCity Horns 1100 block of Broadway Oct. 6 7 p.m. Skylar Saufley and the 99th Degree 1200 block of Broadway Oct. 20 TBD CSU homecoming parade and concert TBD

Uptown Columbus’ RushSouth music festival is also set to take place on Oct. 14 and 15 in coordination with the ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championship. Those interested in attending may purchase tickets on the festival’s website.