COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday night, Columbus Fire/ EMS extinguished a fire at an apartment complex on Peabody Avenue and rescued a person trapped inside.

The fire happened Aug. 1, 2022, at Waverly Terrace Apartment, located in the 2800 block of Peabody Avenue.

Division Chief John Shull tells WRBL that Engine 2 made entry into the smoke-filled apartment and brought the individual inside out to safety.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.