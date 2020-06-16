Pfizer donates $125,000 to Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – A large donation has been made to Phoebe Putney Health System to help fight the coronavirus. The Pfizer Foundation has made a $125,000 donation to the Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The donation will help provide essential support to Phoebe’s employees and enhance their emergency response efforts to keep the community healthy and safe.

“We are so grateful to The Pfizer Foundation for this generous gift,” said Carolyn Higgins, president & chief fundraising officer, Phoebe Foundation. “This donation will support our relief efforts as we continue to provide aid to the citizens of southwest Georgia and our frontline caregivers during these challenging times.”

As a not-for-profit hospital, Phoebe depends heavily on the generosity of Phoebe Foundation’s caring donors. Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund was launched to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic and to continue providing services to its patients.

“Amid this global health crisis, we understand the need for immediate and significant philanthropic and private sector contributions to help sustain local partners who are working on the front lines to fight COVID-19,” said Caroline Roan, president, The Pfizer Foundation and vice president, Global Health & Patient Access, Pfizer Inc. “At Pfizer, we believe it is our responsibility to help protect the most vulnerable from this disease and are putting the full weight of our resources behind our comprehensive COVID-19 response.”