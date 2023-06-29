COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For some locals, disposing of injectable medications could be a little more difficult than calling Citizen Services for pickup. While dialing 311 is an option for those living in residential areas, Citizen Services does not offer sharps pickup at apartment complexes. With the prevalence of injectable medication use in the area, other sharps disposal options exist.

Injectable medication is often used to treat diabetes, autoimmune disorders, high cholesterol, allergic reactions and more, according to Piedmont Columbus Regional pharmacist Ryan Cromer.

“All these types of injections are prevalent in the Chattahoochee area,” said Cromer. The pharmacist explained injectable insulin is often used to treat diabetes patients, who may have to take their medicine anywhere from one to four times per day, or more if necessary.

According to the CDC’s National Diabetes Surveillance System, nearly 12% of adults 20 and over in Muscogee County had diagnosed diabetes in 2020. A decade earlier, the rate was just over 11% locally.

In areas where Citizen Services cannot pick up sharps, locals can dispose these needles in the trash with special precautions, Cromer explained. He said sharps must be put into a plastic container and suggested using an empty laundry detergent container or milk jug. Once 3/4 full, the container must be sealed with duct tape and labeled “DO NOT RECYCLE,” before throwing it in the trash.

Sharps can also be disposed at the landfill using a similar method.

If someone comes across a needle which has not been thrown away correctly, Comer said it is best to leave it to the professionals. He recommended calling Citizen Services or other authorities to handle the situation, since the needles could transmit hepatitis A, B or C as well as HIV.

Complications of hepatitis include liver damage or failure and could put those who contract the disease at higher risk of liver cancer, according to Penn Medicine.

HIV/AIDS is a permanent condition which cannot be cured once contracted, though Penn Medicine states, “most people with HIV/AIDS can live a healthy and normal life,” with appropriate treatment. If a person does not treat their HIV, they are at greater risk of developing AIDS, which can make them more likely to develop certain cancers and infections.

In the event a person must handle improperly disposed needles, Cromer advised wearing gloves and using another device to pick up and place the needle in plastic container. Once in the container, the needle can be thrown away following the same sharps disposal methods as any other needle.

Cromer added injectable medications are often chosen because they can be more effective than their oral counterparts.

He said, “The benefit of injecting medication versus the oral route is the increased bioavailability, meaning the amount of drug that gets absorbed in the body is one hundred percent.”

Cromer explained injectable medications can also sometimes allow for greater time between treatments. They can be administered weekly or monthly, depending on circumstance. Oral treatments are often taken every one to two days or more.