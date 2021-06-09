Phenix City Board of Education approves 1% employee pay raise

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – More money, in the form of a pay raise, is headed to all employees of Phenix City Schools.

At a meeting on June 3, 2021, the Phenix City Board of Education approved a pay raise of 1% for all employees with the exception of Superintendent Randy Wilkes.

The raise, which will become effective on October 1, 2021, was unanimously approved by the board.

The 1% raise comes in addition to a 2% raise from the state, making the total raise for employees 3%.

The raise follows the board giving two “Above and Beyond” awards to all employees in the amounts of $1,000 and $600.