Phenix City business offers to clean, press Smiths Station High School prom dresses damaged in flooding

SMITHS STATION, Ala. – Students returned to school Tuesday after major flooding at Smiths Station High School. One Phenix City business is helping in the recovery. Master Kleen dry cleaning is cleaning and pressing dozens of prom dresses damaged in the flooding.

Master Kleen in Phenix City has offered to clean and press all the dresses damaged by flooding at Smiths Station High School (Courtesy: SSHS)

Smiths Station High School is still in the process of cleaning several rooms affected by a pipe burst. One of those rooms contained dresses given to girls who cannot afford them for prom. Master Kleen general manager Rhonda Eysel says she immediately jumped at the opportunity to help a school in need.

“It’s heart-warming,” Eysel said. “We’re happy. I’m happy to be able to do that. I have a daughter in high school. I know that prom dresses are very expensive and costly.”

Eysel says the cost of the dresses means very little in comparison to helping a school get back on its feet. Master Kleen will also provide storage bags for the dresses to protect them in the future.