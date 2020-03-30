Phenix City closes all public parks, following amendment of Statewide Public Health Order

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Phenix City will close all public parks, effective immediately, following the amendment of the Statewide Public Health Order issued by Governor Kay Ivey on March 27.

Beginning March 30, city parks will be closed to the public while the city evaluates a safe way to reopen portions of city parks. Walking tracks and nature trails at city parks will be open for walking and jogging only from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, each day.

The only portions of the parks that will open will be the tracks and trails. All other areas of the parks are off-limits to the public. Anyone using those areas does so “at their own risk,” according to city officials.

The available tracks and trails are:

Lakewood Park Walking Track

Meadowlane Park Walking Track

Moon Lake Nature Trail

Moon Lake Walking Track

Phenix City Riverwalk

Southside Park Nature Trail

“Per Governor Ivey’s State Order, this shall remain in full force and effect until 5 p.m. on April 17, 2020. Prior to 5 p.m. on April 17, 2020, a determination shall be made whether to extend this order – or, if circumstances permit, to relax this order. As a reminder, all city playgrounds, pavilions, athletic facilities, and recreation centers continue to remain closed.,” officials say.