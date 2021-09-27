Phenix City COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Tuesday, Sept. 28

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Tuesday, Sept. 28 the Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) has partnered with the Preferred Medical Group to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Faculty, staff, friends, and all are invited to get their vaccination from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST at 2602 College Dr. in Key Hall.

According to a news release, college officials say vaccinations are not required for students or faculty but it is encouraged.

The community college has taken it a step further to encourage students to get vaccinated by offering a $50 cash reward. CVCC’s new COVID-19 Prevention and Response Coordinator Abigail Harmon steps into her new role with this event.

“We want to be a resource to those who desire to get vaccinated,” said Abigail Harmon, “students who take this opportunity to get vaccinated are eligible for a $50 cash incentive upon proof of vaccination.”

Harmon believes the most effective tool to combatting the spread of COVID-19 is by getting the vaccine. She says fully vaccinated people are five times less likely to get COVID-19 and 10 times less likely to be hospitalized. Her statement lines up with information released by the CDC.

“Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective against COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is the smartest thing you can do to protect your fellow classmates and coworkers.”

President Jackie Screws says the clinic is open to the entire community. Both Moderns and Pfizer vaccines will be administered. Those planning to receive their second dose are asked to bring their vaccination card.

In addition to this, all attendees are required to bring their ID. Insurance information is requested but not required.

Children between the ages of 12 – 16 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, however all under the age of 18 are required to have parental consent.

For more information about the vaccination clinic, call the College at 334-291-4900 or visit

cv.edu.